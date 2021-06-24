Judge, Sánchez, Voit homer as Yankees rout Royals 8-1

New York Yankees right fielder Aaron Judge, right, leaps with second baseman Rougned Odor (18) after the Yankees 8-1 victory over the Kansas City Royals in a baseball game, Thursday, June 24, 2021, at Yankee Stadium in New York. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens) AP

Aaron Judge homered for the first of his three hits, Gary Sánchez connected for the second straight game and the New York Yankees beat the Kansas City Royals 8-1 Thursday for their first blowout victory in a month.

Judge hit a solo shot in the first, Luke Voit had another in the third off Brad Keller (6-8) and Sánchez blew open the game with a three-run drive in the sixth.

Jameson Taillon (2-4) ended an eight-start winless streak, allowing a run, five hits and two walks in 6 1/3 innings.

New York has won seven of nine.

ATHLETICS 5, RANGERS 1

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Chris Bassitt (8-2) won his eighth consecutive decision, allowing five singles in seven innings for a series split.

Jed Lowrie drove in runs with a single and a no-doubt home run.

Lowrie’s RBI single in the first was already the fourth hit for the A’s, and put them up 3-0 against left-hander Kolby Allard (2-3). Ramón Laureano had an RBI double and another run scored on a groundout.