Baltimore takes 6-game skid into matchup with Toronto

Baltimore Orioles (23-52, fifth in the AL East) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (38-35, fourth in the AL East)

Buffalo, New York; Friday, 7:07 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Orioles: Matt Harvey (3-9, 7.80 ERA, 1.78 WHIP, 53 strikeouts) Blue Jays: Alek Manoah (1-0, 4.18 ERA, 1.14 WHIP, 27 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blue Jays -237, Orioles +199; over/under is 10 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Baltimore enters the game as losers of their last six games.

The Blue Jays are 15-17 against the rest of their division. The Toronto offense has compiled a .261 batting average as a team this season, good for second in the American League. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. leads the team with an average of .338.

The Orioles are 9-21 in division games. Baltimore is hitting a collective .233 this season, led by Cedric Mullins with an average of .310.

The Blue Jays won the last meeting 9-0. Anthony Kay earned his first victory and Lourdes Gurriel Jr. went 1-for-4 with a home run and four RBIs for Toronto. Dean Kremer registered his seventh loss for Baltimore.

TOP PERFORMERS: Guerrero Jr. leads the Blue Jays with 38 extra base hits and is batting .338.

Trey Mancini leads the Orioles with 14 home runs and is slugging .475.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Jays: 5-5, .242 batting average, 3.77 ERA, outscored opponents by five runs

Orioles: 1-9, .222 batting average, 7.74 ERA, outscored by 45 runs

INJURIES: Blue Jays: Kirby Yates: (elbow), David Phelps: (right lat), Tommy Milone: (shoulder), Julian Merryweather: (oblique), Steven Matz: (covid-19), Tom Hatch: (elbow), Carl Edwards Jr.: (abdominal), Rafael Dolis: (hand), A.J. Cole: (neck), Ryan Borucki: (forearm), Alejandro Kirk: (hip flexor), Danny Jansen: (hamstring).

Orioles: Bruce Zimmermann: (arm), Cesar Valdez: (back), John Means: (shoulder), Richie Martin: (wrist), Chris Davis: (back).