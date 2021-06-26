Houser expected to start as Milwaukee hosts Colorado

Colorado Rockies (31-45, fourth in the NL West) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (43-33, first in the NL Central)

Milwaukee; Saturday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: Antonio Senzatela (2-7, 4.83 ERA, 1.40 WHIP, 50 strikeouts) Brewers: Adrian Houser (4-5, 3.95 ERA, 1.36 WHIP, 56 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Brewers -205, Rockies +175; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Milwaukee and Colorado will square off on Saturday.

The Brewers are 21-18 in home games in 2020. Milwaukee ranks last in the league in hitting with a .212 batting average, Omar Narvaez leads the club with an average of .302.

The Rockies are 6-29 on the road. The Colorado offense has compiled a .245 batting average as a team this season, good for ninth in the National League. Yonathan Daza leads the team with an average of .323.

The Brewers won the last meeting 5-4. Devin Williams earned his fourth victory and Willy Adames went 3-for-5 with a home run and two RBIs for Milwaukee. Lucas Gilbreath took his first loss for Colorado.

TOP PERFORMERS: Adames leads the Brewers with 27 extra base hits and is slugging .431.

Ryan McMahon leads the Rockies with 16 home runs and is slugging .498.

LAST 10 GAMES: Brewers: 5-5, .216 batting average, 3.56 ERA, outscored by two runs

Rockies: 6-4, .264 batting average, 3.94 ERA, outscored opponents by 10 runs

INJURIES: Brewers: Justin Topa: (elbow), Angel Perdomo: (back), Dylan File: (elbow), Brett Anderson: (knee), Lorenzo Cain: (hamstring), Daniel Vogelbach: (hamstring), Travis Shaw: (shoulder), Mark Mathias: (shoulder).

Rockies: Jordan Sheffield: (lat), Scott Oberg: (blood clots), Peter Lambert: (elbow), Austin Gomber: (forearm), Mychal Givens: (back), Matt Adams: (elbow).