Whitcomb scores career-high 30 as Liberty beat Dream 101-78

Sami Whitcomb scored a career-high 30 points and Betnijah Laney added 28 to help the New York Liberty beat the Atlanta Dream 101-78 on Saturday night.

Whitcomb made 7 of 12 from 3-point range and tied her career high with 22 points in the first half before setting a personal best after the break.

Laney had 19 points in the second half, Michaela Onyenwere finished with 18 points and Sabrina Ionescu had 10 points, six rebounds and eight assists, making her first start since missing a few games with an ankle injury.

The Liberty (8-8) never trailed and pulled away with nine straight points for a 58-46 lead in the third quarter. The Dream (5-9) cut the deficit to four, but the Liberty scored seven straight to end the quarter and led by double digits throughout the fourth.

Chennedy Carter had 23 points, Cheyenne Parker added 14 points and Courtney Williams scored 12 for Atlanta.