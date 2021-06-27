Parks, Thiago score, NYC rallies to beat DC United 2-1

Keaton Parks and Thiago scored late goals to help New York City FC beat D.C. United 2-1 on Sunday night.

The 20-year-old Thiago outran Donovan Pines down the right side, cut back to evade the defender and then rolled in a left-footer that deflected off the goalkeeper to give New York City (5-3-2) the lead in the fifth minute of stoppage time.

Parks tied it in the 84th on header off Maximiliano Moralez's corner kick.

Nigel Robertha scored in the ninth minute for D.C. United (4-6-1).

RED BULLS 0, ATLANTA UNITED 0, TIE

ATLANTA (AP) — Bradley Guzan had four saves and Atlanta tied New York.

Guzan had his third shutout of the season United (2-2-6). Carlos Coronel made three saves for the Red Bulls (4-5-1).