Gophers football stadium renamed as Huntington Bank Stadium

The University of Minnesota Board of Regents on Tuesday voted in favor of renaming the Gopher's football stadium to Huntington Bank Stadium. The change is effective immediately.

The stadium had been known as TCF Bank Stadium since it opened in 2009, but Huntington completed its merger with TCF earlier this month. The name change for the stadium was endorsed by university President Joan Gabel.

TCF secured the stadium’s naming rights in 2005, with a 26-year, $35 million agreement with the university that runs through 2030.

“We look forward to Huntington’s growing presence in the Twin Cities and across the region and are thrilled to open the 2021 football season in Huntington Bank Stadium,” Gophers Athletic Director Mark Coyle said in a statement.

Minnesota’s first game in the renamed stadium will be Thursday, Sept. 2 against Ohio State. Kickoff is at 7 p.m. and the game will be broadcast nationally on FOX.