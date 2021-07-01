Royals take 8-game losing streak into matchup with Red Sox

Kansas City Royals (33-46, fifth in the AL Central) vs. Boston Red Sox (50-31, first in the AL East)

Boston; Thursday, 1:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Royals: Kris Bubic (2-3, 4.47 ERA, 1.49 WHIP, 41 strikeouts) Red Sox: Nathan Eovaldi (8-4, 3.57 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, 84 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Red Sox -3304, Royals +1150; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Kansas City enters the game as losers of their last eight games.

The Red Sox are 26-17 in home games in 2020. The Boston offense has compiled a .260 batting average as a team this season, good for third in the American League. Xander Bogaerts leads the team with an average of .330.

The Royals are 15-27 on the road. Kansas City hitters have posted a team on-base percentage of .305 this season, led by Carlos Santana with a mark of .355.

The Red Sox won the last meeting 6-2. Martin Perez notched his sixth victory and J.D. Martinez went 1-for-3 with a home run and three RBIs for Boston. Mike Minor took his sixth loss for Kansas City.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bogaerts leads the Red Sox with 94 hits and has 48 RBIs.

Whit Merrifield leads the Royals with 90 hits and is batting .287.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Sox: 7-3, .279 batting average, 3.31 ERA, outscored opponents by 10 runs

Royals: 2-8, .260 batting average, 6.56 ERA, outscored by 25 runs

INJURIES: Red Sox: Chris Sale: (elbow), Ryan Brasier: (left calf), Christian Arroyo: (knee), Kevin Plawecki: (hamstring).

Royals: Daniel Tillo: (undisclosed), Jesse Hahn: (shoulder), Wade Davis: (forearm), Ronald Bolanos: (flexor), Andrew Benintendi: (rib), Emmanuel Rivera: (hand), Adalberto Mondesi: (oblique), Cam Gallagher: (shoulder).