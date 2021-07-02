Urias, Dodgers to face Scherzer, Nationals

Los Angeles Dodgers (50-31, second in the NL West) vs. Washington Nationals (40-39, second in the NL East)

Washington; Friday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Julio Urias (9-3, 3.95 ERA, 1.04 WHIP, 107 strikeouts) Nationals: Max Scherzer (7-4, 2.14 ERA, .85 WHIP, 119 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Nationals -112, Dodgers -104; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Washington and Los Angeles will meet on Friday.

The Nationals are 24-19 in home games in 2020. Washington ranks sixth in the majors in hitting with a .252 batting average, Trea Turner leads the team with an average of .318.

The Dodgers are 22-18 on the road. Los Angeles has slugged .411, good for fourth in the National League. Max Muncy leads the club with a .566 slugging percentage, including 29 extra-base hits and 18 home runs.

The Dodgers won the last meeting 6-2. Tony Gonsolin earned his first victory and Muncy went 1-for-3 with a home run and four RBIs for Los Angeles. Patrick Corbin registered his seventh loss for Washington.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kyle Schwarber leads the Nationals with 34 extra base hits and is batting .255.

Justin Turner leads the Dodgers with 79 hits and is batting .289.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nationals: 7-3, .280 batting average, 5.25 ERA, outscored opponents by 10 runs

Dodgers: 6-4, .198 batting average, 2.93 ERA, outscored opponents by seven runs

INJURIES: Nationals: Stephen Strasburg: (neck), Tanner Rainey: (shin), Daniel Hudson: (elbow), Will Harris: (hand), Kyle Finnegan: (hamstring), Erick Fedde: (oblique), Luis Avilan: (elbow), Andrew Stevenson: (oblique), Juan Soto: (hamstring).

Dodgers: Dustin May: (elbow), Corey Knebel: (lat), Tommy Kahnle: (tommy john surgery), Caleb Ferguson: (elbow), Scott Alexander: (shoulder), Yoshi Tsutsugo: (calf), Corey Seager: (hand), Edwin Rios: (shoulder).