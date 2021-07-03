Sports
Springer homers again, Blue Jays hand Rays 5th loss in row
George Springer homered for the second straight day, Santiago Espinal hit his first career home run and the Toronto Blue Jays beat the Tampa Bay Rays 6-3 Saturday.
The Blue Jays won for the 10th time in 13 games. Tampa Bay has lost five straight overall and 10 in a row on the road.
Espinal, who entered the game with a .283 average in 71 career games, connected for a two-run drive off reliever Matt Wisler to cap a five-run sixth inning that made it 6-1.
It was 1-all when Vladimir Guerrero Jr. doubled in the sixth and later scored on a throwing error by third baseman Joey Wendle. Cavan Biggio hit a two-run single and Espinal homered.
Adam Cimber (2-2) got the win in support of Ryan Stripling, who allowed two hits and three walks in 5 2/3 innings with five strikeouts.
Manuel Margot homered and Kevin Kiermaier had a two-run single in the ninth for Tampa Bay. The Rays' road losing streak is the sixth in team history of 10 or more games, and their first since a 10-game skid in 2016.
Springer led off the second inning with his fifth homer, going deep on a first-pitch fastball from Shane McClanahan (3-3). Springer has missed most of the season with injuries.
Margot led off the fourth with his ninth homer.
McClanahan struck out five and allowed three hits and two walks over 5 1/3 innings.
TRAINER’S ROOM
Rays: SS Taylor Walls (right wrist tendinitis) was reinstated from the 10-day injured list and struck out in a pinch-hitting appearance. ... Rays manager Kevin Cash said LHP Josh Fleming (calf strain) has bounced back well and expects him to return on Tuesday against Cleveland.
Blue Jays: LHP Ryan Borucki (forearm flexor strain) threw a live batting practice session and “looked good and felt good," according to manager Charlie Montoyo. Borucki is expected to start a rehab assignment soon. ... C Danny Jansen (hamstring) was activated from the 10-day IL, but did not play. To make room, C Riley Adams was optioned to Triple-A Buffalo. ... RHP Rafael Dolis (finger) threw eight pitches Friday in a one-inning rehab appearance for Buffalo and hit 95 mph on his fastball. Montoyo said Dolis could be activated soon.
UP NEXT
Tampa Bay LHP Ryan Yarbrough (4-3, 4.48 ERA) will face Toronto LHP Robbie Ray (6-3, 3.43) in the series finale Sunday.
