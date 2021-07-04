WVU guard McBride stays in NBA draft, McNeil returns to team

West Virginia guard Miles McBride will remain in the NBA draft, while fellow Mountaineer guard Sean McNeil said he will opt out of the draft and return to the team for another season.

Both announced their decisions Saturday on Twitter.

The 6-foot-2 McBride led West Virginia in scoring as a sophomore at 15.9 points per game this past season and was the team leader in assists and steals. He was an all-Big 12 second team selection.

“I’m very grateful to have worn the blue & gold these past two years and represent West Virginia!” Miles said. “Thank you to everyone who has helped and supported me on this journey, but I have officially decided with my family and coaches that I’ll be staying” in the draft.

The NBA draft is July 29.

The 6-3 McNeil was fourth in team scoring at 12.2 points per game as a junior and led West Virginia with 69 3-pointers.

West Virginia’s roster has seen an extensive makeover since the Mountaineers lost to Syracuse in the second round of the NCAA Tournament to finish the season 19-10.

All-Big 12 forward Derek Culver announced in April that he had signed with an agent and would skip his senior season to enter the NBA draft. Forward Emmitt Matthews transferred to Washington while guard Jordan McCabe transferred to UNLV.

Guard Taz Sherman announced last month he would return to West Virginia for his fifth season. Top defender Gabe Osabuohien also is returning, taking advantage of an NCAA ruling that gives athletes an extra year of eligibility during the COVID-19 pandemic.