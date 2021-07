Odorizzi solid, Correa homers as Astros down sinking Indians

Houston Astros' Robel Garcia (9) chases down Cleveland Indians' Bradley Zimmer, front, in the fourth inning of a baseball game,Saturday, July 3, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Dermer) AP

Jake Odorizzi controlled Cleveland's hitters for six innings, Carlos Correa homered and the Houston Astros didn't miss a beat despite being down a couple stars in a 3-2 win on Saturday night over the banged-up Indians, who have lost a season-high five straight.

Odorizzi (3-3) allowed one earned run and four hits while pitching into the seventh. The right-hander has only allowed two runs over 20 innings in his last four starts.

Houston's bullpen, which has been shaky for much of the season, came through. Ryne Stanek and Cristian Javier worked an inning apiece before Ryan Pressly pitched a 1-2-3 ninth for his 14th save in 15 chances.

Correa connected for his 16th homer in the fourth off rookie Eli Morgan (1-3) and Abraham Toro added his third in the inning as the Astros improved to 32-16 against teams with a .500-or-better record — baseball’s best such mark.

Houston was at less than full strength as manager Dusty Baker rested second baseman José Altuve and outfielder Michael Brantley, the AL’s leading hitter, was scratched late with right side discomfort.

Cleveland didn't have star third baseman José Ramírez. He missed his second game in a row with a sore left elbow.

The Indians stranded 15 runners — their most in a nine-inning game since 2012 — on Friday but finally got the clutch they've been needing in the seventh when Harold Ramirez doubled home Eddie Rosario, who led off with a double to pull within 3-2.

That hit chased Odorizzi, who threw a season-high 91 pitches, and the Astros brought in reliever Ryne Stanek. He prevented the Indians from tying it with two strikeouts and third baseman Toro made a nice pick on an infield grounder to throw out rookie Ernie Clement.

Morgan was the third consecutive rookie to start in this four-game series for the Indians, who are trying to stay above water while waiting for their top three pitchers — Shane Bieber, Aaron Civale and Zach Plesac — to return from injuries.

Odorizzi blanked the Indians over the first three, extending his scoreless streak to 18 innings before Cleveland scratched out an unearned run in the fourth.

With Cleveland fans chanting, “Cheat-er! Cheat-er!" Correa, who didn't play in the series opener when Altuve silenced booing with a grand slam, gave the Astros a 1-0 lead in the first with an RBI single.

Correa was again the target of more boos and heckling in the fourth when he yanked a 3-2 pitch into the left-field bleachers. One out later, Toro made it 3-0 with his shot over the fence in right.

INJURED INDIANS

The Indians got back a big piece as Gold Glove winning catcher Roberto Pérez was activated from the injured list after missing almost two months following finger surgery. Pérez is expected to start Sunday.

However, Cleveland didn't have Ramírez, who banged his left elbow while diving for a ball on Thursday. Manager Terry Francona said his best player was only “minimally better” and needed another day.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Astros: RF Kyle Tucker (back spasms) missed his second straight game after tightening up during batting practice Friday. He was only available as a pinch-hitter. ... INF/OF Aledmys Díaz (broken left hand) hit balls off a tee for the first time since he was hit by a pitch last month. Baker said he remains “a ways away” from returning.

Indians: Plesac consistently threw his fastball in the mid-90s during a three-inning rehab appearance for Double-A Akron. He allowed one run and two hits with four strikeouts. ... OF Josh Naylor is expected to begin what will be a long rehab next week following surgery Friday to repair multiple leg fractures and torn ligaments.

UP NEXT

Houston RHP Zack Greinke (8-2) tries to complete the series sweep against Indians RHP Cal Quantrill (0-2).