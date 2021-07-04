Story hits 3-run homer in 7th, Rockies hold off Cards 3-2

Colorado Rockies relief pitcher Scott Oberg, left, jokes with a former teammate, St. Louis Cardinals third baseman Nolan Arenado, during batting practice before a baseball game Saturday, July 3, 2021, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski) AP

Trevor Story snapped a scoreless tie with a three-run homer in the seventh inning and the Colorado Rockies held off the St. Louis Cardinals 3-2 on Saturday night.

Daniel Bard struck out Dylan Carlson with runners at second and third for his 12th save.

Kyle Freeland allowed three hits over six shutout innings for the Rockies, who have won five of six. Jhoulys Chacín (2-1) worked a perfect seventh.

Pinch-hitter Raimel Tapia reached on an infield single with one out in the seventh and Garrett Hampson walked. Yonathan Daza beat out a potential double-play ball before Story hit a 461-foot drive off Génesis Cabrera (1-3) for his 10th homer of the season.

St. Louis got two in the eighth on RBI singles by Paul Goldschmidt and Yadier Molina, but Carlos Estevez left runners at the corners by striking out Harrison Bader.

Freeland exited Monday’s start when his left hamstring cramped up while he was running the bases. He seemed to aggravate it Saturday night when he ran out a sacrifice bunt, but he stayed in the game and got through the sixth unscathed.

Cardinals starter Wade LeBlanc was equally effective, scattering three hits and three walks over 5 2/3 scoreless innings.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Cardinals: OF Tyler O’Neill (finger) was out of the starting lineup. Imaging came back clean and O'Neill is day-to-day, manager Mike Shildt said.

Rockies: RHP Robert Stephenson (upper back tightness) should start throwing soon, manager Bud Black said. ... 1B Matt Adams (elbow) has started full baseball activities.

SHUFFLING THE DECK

The Cardinals claimed reliever Justin Miller from the Washington Nationals and he joined the team before the game. To make roster room, reliever Roel Ramirez was optioned to Triple-A Memphis and ace Jack Flaherty (oblique) was transferred to the 60-day injured list.

St. Louis also traded first baseman John Nogowski to Pittsburgh for cash. Nogowski was designated for assignment Monday.

UP NEXT

Cardinals RHP Carlos Martínez (4-9, 6.38 ERA) faces Colorado RHP Germán Márquez (7-6, 3.62) on Sunday. It will be the first start for Márquez since he took a no-hitter into the ninth inning on Tuesday.