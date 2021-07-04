Point and the Lightning aim to clinch Stanley Cup Final against Montreal

Tampa Bay Lightning (36-17-3, third in the Central Division during the regular season) vs. Montreal Canadiens (24-21-11, fourth in the North Division during the regular season)

Montreal; Monday, 8 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Canadiens +134, Lightning -157; over/under is 5

STANLEY CUP FINAL: Lightning lead series 3-0

BOTTOM LINE: The Tampa Bay Lightning look to clinch the Stanley Cup Final over the Montreal Canadiens in game four. The teams meet Monday for the fourth time this season. The Lightning won the previous meeting 6-3. Tyler Johnson scored a team-high two goals for the Lightning in the victory.

The Canadiens have gone 13-11-4 in home games. Montreal ranks 24th in the NHL with 31.2 shots per game and is averaging 2.8 goals.

The Lightning have gone 15-10-3 away from home. Tampa Bay is 10th in the league recording 8.6 points per game, averaging 3.2 goals and 5.3 assists.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jeff Petry leads the Canadiens with 30 assists and has 42 points this season. Cole Caufield has four goals and three assists over the last 10 games for Montreal.

Brayden Point leads the Lightning with 48 points, scoring 23 goals and adding 25 assists. Yanni Gourde has four goals over the last 10 games for Tampa Bay.

DURING THE PLAYOFFS: Canadiens: Averaging 2.4 goals, 3.8 assists, 3.2 penalties and 7.2 penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game with a .917 save percentage.

Lightning: Averaging 3.4 goals, 6.0 assists, 4.4 penalties and 11.3 penalty minutes while giving up 2.0 goals per game with a .936 save percentage.

INJURIES: Canadiens: None listed.

Lightning: Alex Killorn: day to day (undisclosed).