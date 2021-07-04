Eshelman expected to start for the Orioles against Angels

Baltimore Orioles (27-56, fifth in the AL East) vs. Los Angeles Angels (41-41, fourth in the AL West)

Anaheim, California; Sunday, 4:07 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Orioles: Thomas Eshelman (0-1, 6.57 ERA, 1.70 WHIP, 4 strikeouts) Angels: Patrick Sandoval (2-2, 4.09 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, 46 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Angels -218, Orioles +185; over/under is 10 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Baltimore Orioles travel to play the Los Angeles Angels on Sunday.

The Angels are 23-19 in home games in 2020. Los Angeles has slugged .436 this season. Shohei Ohtani leads the team with a mark of .689.

The Orioles have gone 15-30 away from home. Baltimore is hitting a collective .236 this season, led by Cedric Mullins with an average of .313.

The Angels won the last meeting 4-1. Alex Cobb notched his sixth victory and Jared Walsh went 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI for Los Angeles. Jorge Lopez registered his 11th loss for Baltimore.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ohtani leads the Angels with 30 home runs and has 66 RBIs.

Mullins leads the Orioles with 99 hits and has 30 RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Angels: 5-5, .239 batting average, 6.13 ERA, outscored by 17 runs

Orioles: 4-6, .247 batting average, 7.06 ERA, outscored by 21 runs

INJURIES: Angels: Luke Bard: (hip), Justin Upton: (back), Mike Trout: (calf), Dexter Fowler: (knee), Franklin Barreto: (right elbow).

Orioles: Bruce Zimmermann: (arm), Cesar Valdez: (back), John Means: (shoulder), Travis Lakins Sr.: (elbow), Hunter Harvey: (lat), Richie Martin: (wrist), Freddy Galvis: (quad), Maikel Franco: (ankle), Chris Davis: (back).