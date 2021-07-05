Buehler scheduled to start for Los Angeles against Miami

Los Angeles Dodgers (53-31, second in the NL West) vs. Miami Marlins (35-47, fifth in the NL East)

Miami; Monday, 6:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Walker Buehler (8-1, 2.35 ERA, .89 WHIP, 101 strikeouts) Marlins: Trevor Rogers (7-5, 2.24 ERA, 1.05 WHIP, 110 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Marlins +141, Dodgers -162; over/under is 7 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Max Muncy and the Dodgers will take on the Marlins Monday.

The Marlins are 18-18 in home games in 2020. Miami has a team on-base percentage of .297, led by Garrett Cooper with a mark of .362.

The Dodgers have gone 25-18 away from home. Los Angeles has a collective .239 this season, led by Justin Turner with an average of .295.

The Marlins won the last meeting 3-2. Pablo Lopez notched his first victory and Adam Duvall went 1-for-4 with a home run and three RBIs for Miami. Edwin Uceta took his second loss for Los Angeles.

TOP PERFORMERS: Duvall leads the Marlins with 28 extra base hits and is batting .230.

Mookie Betts leads the Dodgers with 34 extra base hits and is slugging .448.

LAST 10 GAMES: Marlins: 4-6, .232 batting average, 3.65 ERA, outscored opponents by three runs

Dodgers: 9-1, .227 batting average, 1.88 ERA, outscored opponents by 25 runs

INJURIES: Marlins: Cody Poteet: (knee), Elieser Hernandez: (quad), Jorge Guzman: (elbow), John Curtiss: (neck), Daniel Castano: (shoulder), Jeff Brigham: (undisclosed), Jose Devers: (shoulder), Brian Anderson: (shoulder).

Dodgers: Dustin May: (elbow), Corey Knebel: (lat), Tommy Kahnle: (elbow), Caleb Ferguson: (elbow), Scott Alexander: (shoulder), Yoshi Tsutsugo: (calf), Corey Seager: (hand), Edwin Rios: (shoulder).