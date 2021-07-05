Suns open NBA Finals against the Bucks

Milwaukee Bucks (46-26, third in the Eastern Conference during the regular season) vs. Phoenix Suns (51-21, second in the Western Conference during the regular season)

Phoenix; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Suns -5.5; over/under is 217

NBA FINALS: Suns host first series matchup

BOTTOM LINE: The Phoenix Suns host the Milwaukee Bucks in game one of the NBA Finals. Phoenix went 2-0 against Milwaukee during the regular season. The Suns won the last regular season matchup 128-127 on April 19. Devin Booker scored 24 points to lead Phoenix to the win and Giannis Antetokounmpo totaled 33 points in the loss for Milwaukee.

The Suns are 27-9 on their home court. Phoenix is 37-20 when giving up 100 or more points.

The Bucks are 20-16 on the road. Milwaukee is sixth in the Eastern Conference scoring 48.8 points per game in the paint led by Antetokounmpo averaging 16.7.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jae Crowder leads the Suns with 2.5 made 3-pointers, and is averaging 10.1 points while shooting 38.9% from beyond the arc. Booker is averaging 25.4 points and 6.6 rebounds while shooting 42.4% over the last 10 games for Phoenix.

Jrue Holiday leads the Bucks averaging 6.1 assists while scoring 17.7 points per game. Khris Middleton is averaging 24.7 points and 7.6 rebounds while shooting 44.7% over the last 10 games for Milwaukee.

DURING THE PLAYOFFS: Suns: Averaging 108.9 points, 44.1 rebounds, 24.4 assists, 6.2 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 47.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 101.9 points on 43.0% shooting.

Bucks: Averaging 109.8 points, 49.9 rebounds, 22.8 assists, 7.8 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 103.7 points on 44.2% shooting.

INJURIES: Suns: None listed.

Bucks: Giannis Antetokounmpo: day to day (knee), Donte DiVincenzo: out for season (foot).