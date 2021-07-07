Tampa Bay tries to close out Stanley Cup Final against Montreal in game 5

Montreal Canadiens (24-21-11, fourth in the North Division during the regular season) vs. Tampa Bay Lightning (36-17-3, third in the Central Division during the regular season)

Tampa, Florida; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Lightning -225, Canadiens +184; over/under is 5

STANLEY CUP FINAL: Lightning lead series 3-1

BOTTOM LINE: The Tampa Bay Lightning look to clinch the Stanley Cup Final over the Montreal Canadiens in game five. The teams meet Wednesday for the fifth time this season. The Canadiens won the last meeting 3-2 in overtime. Josh Anderson scored a team-high two goals for the Canadiens in the victory.

The Lightning are 21-7-0 on their home ice. Tampa Bay is 10th in the league recording 8.6 points per game, averaging 3.2 goals and 5.3 assists.

The Canadiens are 11-10-7 on the road. Montreal ranks 24th in the league with 31.2 shots per game and is averaging 2.8 goals.

TOP PERFORMERS: Victor Hedman leads the Lightning with 36 assists and has 45 points this season. Brayden Point has five goals and five assists over the last 10 games for Tampa Bay.

Tyler Toffoli has 44 total points while scoring 28 goals and totaling 16 assists for the Canadiens. Cole Caufield has four goals and four assists over the last 10 games for Montreal.

DURING THE PLAYOFFS: Lightning: Averaging 3.4 goals, 5.9 assists, 4.5 penalties and 11.3 penalty minutes while giving up 2.0 goals per game with a .934 save percentage.

Canadiens: Averaging 2.4 goals, 3.8 assists, 3.4 penalties and 7.9 penalty minutes while giving up 2.5 goals per game with a .918 save percentage.

INJURIES: Lightning: Alex Killorn: day to day (undisclosed).

Canadiens: None listed.