Anderson scheduled to start for Atlanta against Pittsburgh

Atlanta Braves (41-43, third in the NL East) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (31-53, fifth in the NL Central)

Pittsburgh; Tuesday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Ian Anderson (5-4, 3.35 ERA, 1.14 WHIP, 90 strikeouts) Pirates: Chad Kuhl (2-5, 5.16 ERA, 1.46 WHIP, 35 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Pirates +154, Braves -178; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Pittsburgh and Atlanta will square off on Tuesday.

The Pirates are 18-24 on their home turf. Pittsburgh is averaging 3.3 RBIs per game this season. Bryan Reynolds leads the team with 46 total runs batted in.

The Braves are 17-21 in road games. Atlanta has slugged .421 this season. Ronald Acuna Jr. leads the team with a mark of .592.

The Pirates won the last meeting 11-1. Chase De Jong recorded his first victory and Ben Gamel went 3-for-5 with a double, two home runs and six RBIs for Pittsburgh. Max Fried registered his fifth loss for Atlanta.

TOP PERFORMERS: Reynolds leads the Pirates with 15 home runs and is slugging .527.

Ozzie Albies leads the Braves with 59 RBIs and is batting .263.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 3-7, .207 batting average, 4.81 ERA, outscored by 18 runs

Braves: 6-4, .255 batting average, 3.64 ERA, outscored opponents by 11 runs

INJURIES: Pirates: Jose Soriano: (elbow), Luis Oviedo: (quad), Blake Cederlind: (elbow), Trevor Cahill: (calf), Steven Brault: (lat strain), Ka'ai Tom: (back), Gregory Polanco: (hip), Colin Moran: (wrist), Erik Gonzalez: (side).

Braves: Huascar Ynoa: (hand), Touki Toussaint: (right shoulder), Mike Soroka: (achilles), Grant Dayton: (shoulder), Tucker Davidson: (forearm), Marcell Ozuna: (hand), Alex Jackson: (left hamstring), Travis d'Arnaud: (left thumb).