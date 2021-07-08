Ex-college football player gets 25 years for Texas slaying

A former football player at McMurry University in West Texas has been sentenced to 25 years in prison for his role in the shooting death of a Fort Worth man.

The Tarrant County District Attorney's office said a judge sentenced 23-year-old Brodrick “B.J.” Ross on Tuesday after Ross, a former quarterback at the NCAA Division III university in Abilene, pleaded guilty to murder.

Chris-Dion Russell, 29, was robbed and killed at his Fort Worth apartment in January 2017. Ross and two other McMurry football players were accused of going to Russell's apartment to steal marijuana.

Dontrell Dock, a former McMurry running back, previously was convicted of murder and sentenced to life in prison. A grand jury declined to indict the third player.

Prosecutors said Tarrant County Judge Wayne Salvant said that in sentencing Ross, he considered nearly two dozen letters of support were submitted on Ross’ behalf and that he comes from a good family.