Akin scheduled to start as Baltimore hosts Toronto

Toronto Blue Jays (44-40, third in the AL East) vs. Baltimore Orioles (28-58, fifth in the AL East)

Baltimore; Thursday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Blue Jays: Alek Manoah (2-0, 2.70 ERA, 1.01 WHIP, 43 strikeouts) Orioles: Keegan Akin (0-4, 7.46 ERA, 1.68 WHIP, 38 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Orioles +183, Blue Jays -218; over/under is 11 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Baltimore and Toronto will play on Thursday.

The Orioles are 13-27 in home games in 2020. Baltimore hitters have posted a team on-base percentage of .301 this season, led by Cedric Mullins with a mark of .382.

The Blue Jays are 25-20 in road games. The Toronto offense has compiled a .267 batting average as a team this season, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. leads the team with a mark of .341.

The Blue Jays won the last meeting 10-2. Hyun Jin Ryu recorded his eighth victory and Bo Bichette went 3-for-5 with a home run and three RBIs for Toronto. Matt Harvey registered his 10th loss for Baltimore.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mullins leads the Orioles with 16 home runs and has 34 RBIs.

Guerrero Jr. leads the Blue Jays with 28 home runs and is batting .341.

LAST 10 GAMES: Orioles: 4-6, .266 batting average, 6.51 ERA, outscored by seven runs

Blue Jays: 6-4, .309 batting average, 4.00 ERA, outscored opponents by 25 runs

INJURIES: Orioles: Bruce Zimmermann: (arm), John Means: (shoulder), Travis Lakins Sr.: (elbow), Hunter Harvey: (lat), Richie Martin: (wrist), Freddy Galvis: (quad), Maikel Franco: (ankle), Chris Davis: (back).

Blue Jays: Kirby Yates: (elbow), David Phelps: (right lat), Tommy Milone: (shoulder), Julian Merryweather: (oblique), Carl Edwards Jr.: (abdominal), A.J. Cole: (neck), Tyler Chatwood: (neck), Ryan Borucki: (forearm), Corey Dickerson: (foot), Alejandro Kirk: (hip flexor).