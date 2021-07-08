Alzolay expected to start as Cubs host the Phillies

Philadelphia Phillies (41-43, fourth in the NL East) vs. Chicago Cubs (43-44, third in the NL Central)

Chicago; Thursday, 8:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Phillies: Zach Eflin (3-6, 4.13 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 89 strikeouts) Cubs: Adbert Alzolay (4-8, 4.48 ERA, 1.08 WHIP, 76 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cubs -114, Phillies -103; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Chicago and Philadelphia will play on Thursday.

The Cubs are 27-15 in home games in 2020. Chicago's lineup has 113 home runs this season, Javier Baez leads the club with 21 homers.

The Phillies are 17-27 on the road. The Philadelphia offense has compiled a .238 batting average as a team this season, Jean Segura leads the team with a mark of .324.

The Cubs won the last meeting 8-3. Alec Mills earned his fourth victory and Anthony Rizzo went 2-for-4 with a triple and an RBI for Chicago. Zack Wheeler registered his fifth loss for Philadelphia.

TOP PERFORMERS: Willson Contreras ranks third on the Cubs with 13 home runs and is slugging .421.

Rhys Hoskins leads the Phillies with 74 hits and has 53 RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cubs: 1-9, .237 batting average, 6.72 ERA, outscored by 38 runs

Phillies: 6-4, .241 batting average, 5.76 ERA, outscored by seven runs

INJURIES: Cubs: Rowan Wick: (oblique), Ryan Tepera: (calf), Kohl Stewart: (elbow), Justin Steele: (hamstring), Dillon Maples: (tricep), Jonathan Holder: (shoulder), Jake Arrieta: (hamstring), Eric Sogard: (thumb), Matt Duffy: (back), Kris Bryant: (hamstring), David Bote: (shoulder), Javier Baez: (thumb), Austin Romine: (left wrist), Jose Lobaton: (shoulder), P.J. Higgins: (forearm).

Phillies: JoJo Romero: (elbow), Seranthony Dominguez: (elbow), Sam Coonrod: (forearm), Chase Anderson: (covid-19), Roman Quinn: (achilles), Matt Joyce: (back).