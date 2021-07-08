The Latest: 1966 World Cup final to be aired in color

England's Harry Kane, bottom, celebrates with his teammates after scoring his side's second goal during the Euro 2020 soccer semifinal match between England and Denmark at Wembley stadium in London, Wednesday, July 7, 2021. (Laurence Griffiths/Pool Photo via AP) AP

The Latest on soccer’s European Championship:

___

England fans can get ready for Sunday's European Championship final by watching a rerun of their national team’s greatest victory.

It comes with a twist.

The 1966 World Cup final that England won over Germany 4-2 in extra time will be shown on Channel 4 on Saturday in color. Channel 4 says that has never been done before.

The broadcaster says the original black-and-white footage has been “restored and colorised” by a production company working with specialists in New Zealand, India, London and the United States.

England will face Italy on Sunday in the Euro 2020 final at Wembley Stadium.

___

UEFA has charged the English Football Association with three offenses from its European Championship semifinal win over Denmark.

The disciplinary cases were opened over the use of a laser pointer by fans, fireworks being set off and for disturbing the Danish national anthem.

England won the Euro 2020 match 2-1 in extra time at Wembley Stadium.