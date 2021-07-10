Yarbrough scheduled to start for Tampa Bay against Toronto

Toronto Blue Jays (44-41, third in the AL East) vs. Tampa Bay Rays (52-36, second in the AL East)

St. Petersburg, Florida; Saturday, 1:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Blue Jays: Ross Stripling (3-4, 4.06 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 73 strikeouts) Rays: Ryan Yarbrough (5-3, 4.14 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 75 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rays -119, Blue Jays +102; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Tampa Bay and Toronto will meet on Saturday.

The Rays are 27-16 in home games in 2020. Tampa Bay's lineup has 106 home runs this season, Brandon Lowe leads them with 18 homers.

The Blue Jays have gone 25-21 away from home. The Toronto offense has compiled a .265 batting average as a team this season, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. leads the team with a mark of .340.

The Rays won the last meeting 7-1. Andrew Kittredge notched his sixth victory and Taylor Walls went 2-for-4 with two doubles and two RBIs for Tampa Bay. Alek Manoah registered his first loss for Toronto.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lowe leads the Rays with 18 home runs and has 44 RBIs.

Guerrero Jr. leads the Blue Jays with 105 hits and has 73 RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rays: 5-5, .243 batting average, 5.27 ERA, outscored by three runs

Blue Jays: 5-5, .286 batting average, 4.25 ERA, outscored opponents by 11 runs

INJURIES: Rays: Ryan Thompson: (shoulder), Chaz Roe: (shoulder), Cody Reed: (thumb), Colin Poche: (elbow), Tyler Glasnow: (elbow), Oliver Drake: (forearm), Yonny Chirinos: (elbow), Jalen Beeks: (elbow), Chris Archer: (forearm), Nick Anderson: (elbow), Manuel Margot: (hamstring), Mike Brosseau: (oblique).

Blue Jays: Kirby Yates: (elbow), David Phelps: (right lat), Tommy Milone: (shoulder), Julian Merryweather: (oblique), Carl Edwards Jr.: (abdominal), A.J. Cole: (neck), Tyler Chatwood: (neck), Ryan Borucki: (forearm), Corey Dickerson: (foot), Alejandro Kirk: (hip flexor).