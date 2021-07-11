Hernandez scheduled to start for Kansas City against Cleveland

Kansas City Royals (36-53, fifth in the AL Central) vs. Cleveland Indians (45-42, second in the AL Central)

Cleveland; Sunday, 1:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Royals: Carlos Hernandez (1-0, 4.57 ERA, 1.62 WHIP, 30 strikeouts) Indians: Eli Morgan (1-3, 8.44 ERA, 1.50 WHIP, 22 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: Cleveland and Kansas City will play on Sunday.

The Indians are 24-19 on their home turf. Cleveland has a collective batting average of .229 this season, led by Jose Ramirez with an average of .264.

The Royals are 15-31 on the road. Kansas City has slugged .389 this season. Salvador Perez leads the team with a mark of .501.

The Indians won the last meeting 14-6. Cal Quantrill secured his first victory and Oscar Mercado went 3-for-4 with a double, a home run and four RBIs for Cleveland. Mike Minor took his eighth loss for Kansas City.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ramirez leads the Indians with 39 extra base hits and is slugging .531.

Carlos Santana ranks second on the Royals with 15 home runs and is batting .246.

LAST 10 GAMES: Indians: 3-7, .237 batting average, 5.14 ERA, outscored by 10 runs

Royals: 3-7, .232 batting average, 6.96 ERA, outscored by 30 runs

INJURIES: Indians: Cam Hill: (wrist), Aaron Civale: (finger), Shane Bieber: (shoulder), Eddie Rosario: (abdominal), Josh Naylor: (ankle), Jordan Luplow: (ankle).

Royals: Daniel Tillo: (undisclosed), Jesse Hahn: (shoulder), Wade Davis: (forearm), Ronald Bolanos: (flexor), Emmanuel Rivera: (hand), Adalberto Mondesi: (oblique), Salvador Perez: (back), Cam Gallagher: (shoulder).