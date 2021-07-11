Hill expected to start as Tampa Bay hosts Toronto

Toronto Blue Jays (44-42, fourth in the AL East) vs. Tampa Bay Rays (53-36, second in the AL East)

St. Petersburg, Florida; Sunday, 1:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Blue Jays: Robbie Ray (6-4, 3.36 ERA, 1.12 WHIP, 119 strikeouts) Rays: Rich Hill (6-3, 3.65 ERA, 1.11 WHIP, 85 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rays +108, Blue Jays -125; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Tampa Bay and Toronto will face off on Sunday.

The Rays are 28-16 in home games in 2020. Tampa Bay has a team on-base percentage of .313, led by Yandy Diaz with a mark of .366.

The Blue Jays are 25-22 on the road. Toronto has slugged .451 this season. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. leads the club with a .667 slugging percentage, including 46 extra-base hits and 28 home runs.

The Rays won the last meeting 5-2. Ryan Yarbrough notched his sixth victory and Brandon Lowe went 2-for-3 with two home runs and three RBIs for Tampa Bay. Ross Stripling took his fifth loss for Toronto.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lowe leads the Rays with 20 home runs and is batting .208.

Guerrero Jr. leads the Blue Jays with 28 home runs and is slugging .667.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rays: 6-4, .249 batting average, 4.83 ERA, outscored opponents by two runs

Blue Jays: 4-6, .269 batting average, 4.60 ERA, outscored opponents by five runs

INJURIES: Rays: Ryan Thompson: (shoulder), Chaz Roe: (shoulder), Cody Reed: (thumb), Colin Poche: (elbow), Tyler Glasnow: (elbow), Oliver Drake: (forearm), Yonny Chirinos: (elbow), Jalen Beeks: (elbow), Chris Archer: (forearm), Nick Anderson: (elbow), Manuel Margot: (hamstring), Mike Brosseau: (oblique).

Blue Jays: Kirby Yates: (elbow), David Phelps: (right lat), Tommy Milone: (shoulder), Julian Merryweather: (oblique), Carl Edwards Jr.: (abdominal), A.J. Cole: (neck), Tyler Chatwood: (neck), Ryan Borucki: (forearm), Corey Dickerson: (foot), Alejandro Kirk: (hip flexor).