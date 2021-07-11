Wimbledon Glance: Djokovic tops Berrettini, wins 20th Slam

Serbia's Novak Djokovic holds the winner's trophy after his victory over Italy's Matteo Berrettini during the men's singles final match on day thirteen of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Sunday, July 11, 2021. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali) AP

A LOOK AT SUNDAY

Novak Djokovic won his third Grand Slam title of the year and 20th of his career. That ties him with Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal for the most by a man in tennis history. Djokovic has won Wimbledon six times, including three in a row. That adds to nine titles at the Australian Open, three at the U.S. Open and two at the French Open. He is also the first man since Rod Laver in 1969 to win the first three majors of a season. Djokovic will head to the U.S. Open in August with a chance at a calendar-year Grand Slam.

SUNDAY’S WEATHER

Sunny. High of 72 degrees Fahrenheit (22 Celsius).

SUNDAY’S KEY RESULTS

Men’s Singles Final: No. 1 Novak Djokovic of Serbia beat No. 7 Matteo Berrettini of Italy 6-7 (4), 6-4, 6-4, 6-3.

Mixed Doubles Final: No. 7 Desirae Krawczyk of the U.S. and Neal Skupski of Britain beat Joe Salisbury of Britain and Harriet Dart of Britain 6-2, 7-6 (1).

STAT OF THE DAY

52 — Number of years since a man won a season's first three Grand Slam singles titles. Rod Laver did it in 1969, when he went on to complete a calendar-year Grand Slam, and now Djokovic has made it three-fourths of the way, too. The U.S. Open begins Aug. 30.

QUOTE OF THE DAY

“I consider myself best, and I believe that I am the best, otherwise I wouldn’t be talking confidently about winning Slams and making history.” — Djokovic.