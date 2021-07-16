New England Revolution (7-3-3) vs. Atlanta United FC (2-3-7)

Atlanta; Saturday, 5 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Atlanta United FC +174, New England +133, Draw +276; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Atlanta United FC and the New England Revolution take the field.

Atlanta United FC finished 6-13-4 overall and 4-7-2 at home during the 2020 season. Atlanta United FC scored 23 goals a season ago while allowing opponents to score 30.

The Revolution put together an 8-7-8 record overall a season ago while finishing 6-4-3 in road matches. New England scored 33 goals last season, averaging 1.4 per game.

The teams meet Saturday for the second time this season. New England won the last meeting 2-1.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Atlanta United FC: Brad Guzan, Alan Franco (injured), Ezequiel Barco, Matheus Rossetto (injured), Josef Martinez (injured), Miles Robinson, Franco Ibarra (injured), Emerson Hyndman (injured), George Bello, Jurgen Damm (injured).

New England: Luis Caicedo (injured).