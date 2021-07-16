Chicago visits Nashville SC, looks to stop 4-game road skid

Chicago Fire (3-7-2) vs. Nashville SC (4-1-7)

Nashville, Tennessee; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Nashville SC -144, Chicago +365, Draw +291; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Chicago hits the road against Nashville SC trying to break a four-game road skid.

Nashville SC went 8-7-8 overall and 4-2-5 at home during the 2020 season. Nashville SC scored 28 goals a season ago, averaging 1.2 per game.

The Fire finished 5-10-8 overall a season ago while going 0-6-5 on the road. Chicago scored 33 goals last season and registered 24 assists.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Nashville SC: Dominique Badji (injured), Anibal Godoy, Walker Zimmerman.

Chicago: Kenneth Kronholm (injured), Carlos Teran (injured), Stanislav Ivanov (injured).