Baltimore to visit Kansas City Saturday

Baltimore Orioles (28-62, fifth in the AL East) vs. Kansas City Royals (37-53, fifth in the AL Central)

Kansas City, Missouri; Saturday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Orioles: TBD Royals: Brady Singer (3-6, 4.52 ERA, 1.47 WHIP, 91 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: Kansas City and Baltimore will square off on Saturday.

The Royals are 22-22 on their home turf. Kansas City hitters have posted a team on-base percentage of .305 this season, led by Carlos Santana with a mark of .358.

The Orioles have gone 15-32 away from home. Baltimore has slugged .391 this season. Cedric Mullins leads the team with a mark of .543.

The Royals won the last meeting 9-2. Josh Staumont earned his first victory and Nicky Lopez went 2-for-4 with a double and four RBIs for Kansas City. Keegan Akin registered his fifth loss for Baltimore.

TOP PERFORMERS: Whit Merrifield leads the Royals with 99 hits and has 50 RBIs.

Trey Mancini leads the Orioles with 56 RBIs and is batting .253.

LAST 10 GAMES: Royals: 4-6, .251 batting average, 5.54 ERA, outscored by nine runs

Orioles: 2-8, .222 batting average, 6.88 ERA, outscored by 33 runs

INJURIES: Royals: Daniel Tillo: (undisclosed), Jesse Hahn: (shoulder), Wade Davis: (forearm), Ronald Bolanos: (flexor), Emmanuel Rivera: (hand), Adalberto Mondesi: (oblique).

Orioles: Bruce Zimmermann: (arm), John Means: (shoulder), Travis Lakins Sr.: (elbow), Hunter Harvey: (lat), Richie Martin: (wrist), Freddy Galvis: (quad), Maikel Franco: (ankle), Chris Davis: (back).