Perez expected to start for the Red Sox against Yankees

Boston Red Sox (56-37, first in the AL East) vs. New York Yankees (47-44, fourth in the AL East)

New York; Sunday, 7:08 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Red Sox: Martin Perez (7-5, 4.04 ERA, 1.47 WHIP, 69 strikeouts) Yankees: Jameson Taillon (4-4, 4.90 ERA, 1.27 WHIP, 86 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Yankees -115, Red Sox -102; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Boston Red Sox head to take on the New York Yankees on Sunday.

The Yankees are 24-23 on their home turf. New York has slugged .392 this season. Greg Allen leads the team with a mark of .750.

The Red Sox are 28-18 on the road. Boston has hit 117 home runs as a team this season. Rafael Devers leads them with 22, averaging one every 15.3 at-bats.

The Yankees won the last meeting 3-1. Gerrit Cole secured his 10th victory and Gleyber Torres went 1-for-2 with a home run and an RBI for New York. Hirokazu Sawamura registered his first loss for Boston.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gary Sanchez is second on the Yankees with 26 extra base hits and is slugging .464.

Devers leads the Red Sox with 74 RBIs and is batting .283.

LAST 10 GAMES: Yankees: 6-4, .236 batting average, 3.32 ERA, outscored opponents by seven runs

Red Sox: 4-6, .225 batting average, 4.33 ERA, outscored by four runs

INJURIES: Yankees: Luis Severino: (elbow), Clarke Schmidt: (elbow), Wandy Peralta: (covid-19), Darren O'Day: (hamstring), Jonathan Loaisiga: (covid-19 protocols), Corey Kluber: (shoulder), Michael King: (finger), Nestor Cortes Jr.: (covid-19), Tim Locastro: (undisclosed), Aaron Judge: (covid-19), Aaron Hicks: (left wrist), Clint Frazier: (vertigo), Miguel Andujar: (wrist), Luke Voit: (knee), Gio Urshela: (covid-19), Kyle Higashioka: (covid-19).

Red Sox: Chris Sale: (elbow), Ryan Brasier: (left calf), Eduard Bazardo: (lat), Matt Andriese: (hamstring), Danny Santana: (quad), Marwin Gonzalez: (hamstring).