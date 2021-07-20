Orlando City SC takes on the Philadelphia Union

Philadelphia Union (6-3-5) vs. Orlando City SC (6-3-4)

Orlando, Florida; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Orlando City SC -103, Philadelphia +272, Draw +249; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Orlando City SC plays the Philadelphia Union.

Orlando City SC finished 11-4-8 overall during the 2020 season while going 8-1-3 at home. Orlando City SC scored 48 goals a season ago and recorded 35 assists.

The Union went 14-4-5 overall during the 2020 season while going 4-4-4 on the road. Philadelphia scored 49 goals a season ago and registered 33 assists.

The teams meet Thursday for the first time this season.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Orlando City SC: Ruan (injured), Alexandre Pato (injured), Daryl Dike, Antonio Carlos (injured).

Philadelphia: Matt Freese, Jamiro Monteiro, Jack de Vries (injured), Andre Blake, Cory Burke, Anthony Fontana (injured), Ilsinho (injured), Alvas Powell.