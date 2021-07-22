Sports
Chicago Fire host Toronto FC in Eastern Conference action
Toronto FC (2-8-4) vs. Chicago Fire (3-8-3)
Chicago; Saturday, 8 p.m. EDT
BOTTOM LINE: Toronto FC takes on the Chicago Fire in Eastern Conference action.
The Fire finished 5-10-8 overall and 5-4-3 at home in the 2020 season. Chicago scored 33 goals a season ago while allowing opponents to score 39.
Toronto FC compiled a 13-5-5 record overall in the 2020 season while finishing 6-3-2 in road games. Toronto FC averaged 1.5 goals on 5.3 shots on goal per game a season ago.
The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.
NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Chicago: Johan Kappelhof, Francisco Calvo, Kenneth Kronholm (injured), Carlos Teran (injured).
Toronto FC: Eriq Zavaleta, Quentin Westberg (injured), Ayo Akinola, Jonathan Osorio, Richie Laryea, Kemar Lawrence, Ifunanyachi Achara (injured).
