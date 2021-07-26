Gustavo Bou scores twice, Revolution beat Montreal 2-1

New England Revolution midfielder Carles Gil (22) dribble through the CF Montreal defense during the second half of an MLS soccer match, Sunday, July 25, 2021, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Mary Schwalm) AP

Gustavo Bou scored twice for his second multi-goal game and the New England Revolution beat Montreal 2-1 on Sunday night for their third straight victory.

Bou, who scored two goals in New England's 3-1 win over Orlando City in the 2020 playoffs, ripped a right-footer from well outside the area that bounced off the crossbar — twice — and into the net to open the scoring in the 29th minute. The 31-year old scored again, his eighth goal in the last nine games, to make it 2-0 in the 73rd.

The Revolution (10-3-3), who won for the third time in eight days, lead all of MLS with 33 points this season — one more than Western Conference-leading Seattle, which played Sunday night at home against Sporting Kansas City.

Djordje Mihailovic's first-timer off a feed Joaquín Torres got Montreal (6-5-4) on the board in the 79th minute. The 22-year-old Mihailovic, in his fifth MLS season and his first with Montreal, has a career-high tying three goals and four assists this season.