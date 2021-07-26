Sports
Shelby Noppeney named TSWA 1A high school player of the year
Hubbard shortstop Shelby Noppeney was the player of the year on the Texas Sports Writers Association’s Class A All-State Baseball Team.
Noppeney batted .520 with 40 runs batted in and 31 stolen bases for the 25-11 state semifinalist.
Other TSWA 1A All-State selections are:
First team
Pitchers – Tyler Rodriguez, D’Hanis, sr.; Kaden Cleavinger, Nazareth, sr.; Benjamin Bullock, Graford, sr.
Catcher – Ethan Reyes, D’Hanis, jr.
First baseman – Nate Deel, Baird, sr.
Second baseman – Keagan Supak, Fayetteville, fr.
Shortstop – Shelby Noppeney, Hubbard, jr.
Third baseman – Jess Lemley, Graford, fr.
Outfielders – Kollin Davis, Baird, jr.; Justin Johnson, Hubbard, sr.; Jagger Qualls, Miller Grove, jr.
Designated hitter – Jaden Kulms, Kennard, soph.
Player of the year – Noppeney, Hubbard
Coach of the year – Clint Jaeger, Fayetteville
Second team
Pitchers – Reid Gross, Fayetteville, fr.; Ryker Goehring, Round Top-Carmine, sr.; Alex Pieper, Round Top-Carmine, sr.
Catcher – (tie) Luke Schulte, Nazareth, soph.; Logan Fritsch, Fayetteville, soph.
First baseman – Zane Munsinger, Neches, jr.
Second baseman – (tie) Luke Betzen, Nazareth, sr.; Matthew Brooks, Vernon Northside, soph.
Shortstop – Hunter Rogers, Baird, jr.
Third baseman – Sebastian Olvera, Hubbard, sr.
Outfielders – Luke Langfield, D’Hanis, jr.; Trey Edwards, Borden County, sr.; Ian Shoaf, Jonesboro, jr.
Designated hitter – Alex Pieper, Round Top-Carmine, sr.
