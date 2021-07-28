Britain finishes atop its group after 1-1 draw with Canada

Canada's Adriana Leon, left, celebrates with teammate Sophie Schmidt after scoring her side's opening goal against Great Britain during a women's soccer match at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Tuesday, July 27, 2021, in Kashima, Japan. (AP Photo/Fernando Vergara) AP

Britain earned first place in its group in the women's Olympic soccer tournament on Tuesday with an own-goal in the final minutes for a 1-1 draw with Canada.

Adriana Leon scored in the 55th minute to give Canada the lead before the equalizing goal in the 85th. Britain, with wins in its first two Group E games, had already secured a spot in the knockout stage.

Britain will next play Australia in the quarterfinals in Kashima, while Canada heads to Rifu to face Brazil, the second-place team Group F. Brazil defeated Zambia 1-0 in its final game Tuesday.

Canada rested captain Christine Sinclair, the all-time leading international scorer. She was not among the 18 who dressed for the match.