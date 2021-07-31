Yarbrough expected to start for the Rays against the Red Sox

Boston Red Sox (63-42, first in the AL East) vs. Tampa Bay Rays (62-42, second in the AL East)

St. Petersburg, Florida; Saturday, 6:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Red Sox: Nathan Eovaldi (9-5, 3.41 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, 114 strikeouts) Rays: Ryan Yarbrough (6-4, 4.21 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, 90 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rays -105, Red Sox -112; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Tampa Bay and Boston will play on Saturday.

The Rays are 32-20 on their home turf. Tampa Bay has hit 133 home runs as a team this season. Brandon Lowe leads the team with 22, averaging one every 15.1 at-bats.

The Red Sox are 30-20 in road games. Boston is slugging .440 as a unit. Rafael Devers leads the team with a slugging percentage of .592.

The Rays won the last meeting 7-3. Josh Fleming earned his eighth victory and Yandy Diaz went 3-for-4 with a double, a home run and two RBIs for Tampa Bay. Martin Perez registered his seventh loss for Boston.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lowe leads the Rays with 22 home runs and has 52 RBIs.

Xander Bogaerts leads the Red Sox with 111 hits and has 53 RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rays: 7-3, .267 batting average, 2.57 ERA, outscored opponents by 33 runs

Red Sox: 6-4, .251 batting average, 4.71 ERA, outscored by seven runs

INJURIES: Rays: Ryan Thompson: (shoulder), Chaz Roe: (shoulder), Cody Reed: (thumb), Colin Poche: (elbow), Collin McHugh: (arm), Tyler Glasnow: (elbow), J.P. Feyereisen: (shoulder), Pete Fairbanks: (shoulder), Oliver Drake: (forearm), Yonny Chirinos: (elbow), Jalen Beeks: (elbow), Chris Archer: (forearm), Nick Anderson: (elbow), Nelson Cruz: (foot).

Red Sox: Chris Sale: (elbow), Ryan Brasier: (calf), Eduard Bazardo: (lat), Matt Andriese: (hamstring), Kyle Schwarber: (hamstring), Danny Santana: (groin), Marwin Gonzalez: (hamstring), Christian Arroyo: (hamstring).