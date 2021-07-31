New England secures 3-2 victory over New York, Bou scores

Gustavo Bou scored once and the New England Revolution secured a 3-2 win over the New York Red Bulls on Saturday.

Wikelman Carmona gave the Red Bulls (5-7-3) a 1-0 advantage in the eighth minute, assisted by Kyle Duncan. Bou tied the game for the Revolution (11-3-3) in the 60th minute, assisted by DeJuan Jones.

Fabio put the Red Bulls ahead 2-1 in the 63rd minute, assisted by Caden Clark. Brandon Bye tied it at 2-2 for the Revolution in the 84th minute, assisted by Carles Gil.

Adam Buksa finished off the victory for the Revolution in the first minute of second-half stoppage time, assisted by Gil.

The Revolution outshot the Red Bulls 9-5, with four shots on goal to two for the Red Bulls.

Carlos Miguel Coronel had one save for the Red Bulls.

Both teams next play Wednesday. The Revolution host Nashville and the Red Bulls host Cincinnati.