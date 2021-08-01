Kansas City Royals to visit the Toronto Blue Jays

Kansas City Royals (45-58, fourth in the AL Central) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (53-48, fourth in the AL East)

Toronto; Sunday, 1:07 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Royals: Brad Keller (7-9, 5.55 ERA, 1.66 WHIP, 93 strikeouts) Blue Jays: TBD

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blue Jays -277, Royals +223; over/under is 10 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Toronto and Kansas City will meet on Sunday.

The Blue Jays are 24-22 on their home turf. Toronto is averaging 5.0 RBIs per game this season. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. leads the team with 83 total runs batted in.

The Royals have gone 17-33 away from home. The Kansas City offense has compiled a .243 batting average as a team this season, Nicky Lopez leads the team with a mark of .283.

The Blue Jays won the last meeting 4-0. Alek Manoah earned his third victory and George Springer went 2-for-4 with two home runs and three RBIs for Toronto. Mike Minor registered his ninth loss for Kansas City.

TOP PERFORMERS: Guerrero Jr. leads the Blue Jays with 53 extra base hits and is batting .327.

Salvador Perez leads the Royals with 44 extra base hits and 66 RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Jays: 5-5, .263 batting average, 3.51 ERA, outscored opponents by 17 runs

Royals: 7-3, .229 batting average, 3.44 ERA, outscored opponents by 10 runs

INJURIES: Blue Jays: Kirby Yates: (elbow), David Phelps: (right lat), Tommy Milone: (shoulder), Julian Merryweather: (oblique), Carl Edwards Jr.: (abdominal), A.J. Cole: (neck), Anthony Castro: (ulnar nerve), Corey Dickerson: (foot), Danny Jansen: (hamstring).

Royals: Daniel Tillo: (undisclosed), Brady Singer: (shoulder), Jesse Hahn: (shoulder), Ronald Bolanos: (flexor), Emmanuel Rivera: (hand), Adalberto Mondesi: (oblique).