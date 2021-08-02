Rizzo shines again with key hit, Yankees beat Marlins 3-1

Miami Marlins' Jazz Chisholm loses his helmet as he runs to first base with a single during the first inning of a baseball game against the New York Yankees, Sunday, Aug. 1, 2021, in Miami. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky) AP

Anthony Rizzo continued his remarkable debut with the Yankees with another key hit and New York completed a three-game sweep with a 3-1 victory over the Miami Marlins on Sunday.

The paritsan New York crowd in Miami finally got to cheer when the Yankees had an eighth-inning rally highlighted by RBI singles from Rizzo and Aaron Judge.

Rizzo, who went to high school in the Miami area, singled home Brett Gardner for the game-tying run in his third game with the Yankees. The first baseman was acquired in a trade from the Chicago Cubs at the trade deadline and hit a homer in each of his first two games with New York before Sunday's clutch at-bat.

Giancarlo Stanton, who had reached on a throwing error by third baseman Brian Anderson, then raced home with the go-ahead run on Judge’s sharp single.

Joely Rodriguez (2-3) got the win in relief for the Yankees. Anthony Bass (1-6) took the loss. Aroldis Chapman retired the side in the bottom of the ninth for his 22nd save.

The Yankees added an insurance run — also unearned — in the ninth inning when Gleyber Torres raced home following two errors on the same play by Jazz Chisholm Jr.

The comeback spoiled one of the better outings this season by Marlins’ ace Sandy Alcantara, who was moved up a day after he was originally scheduled to start Monday’s game against the Mets.

Alcantara retired nine of the first 10 batters he faced, with the only blemish a walk to Tyler Wade. In seven innings, he gave up just two hits -- a single to right by Judge in the fourth and a double by Joey Gallo in the seventh.

Gallo was on third base with two outs in the seventh when Alcantara got Torres to ground out to complete his outing. He retired 21 of the 24 batters he faced, matched his season-high in strikeouts with 10 and walked one.

Yankees starter Jordan Montgomery, who entered the game on a career-high 14 2/3 scoreless inning streak, saw that come to a quick end when Miami jumped out to a 1-0 first-inning advantage.

Miguel Rojas lined a lead-off double to left-center and advanced to third on Chisholm's infield hit, Brian Anderson came through with an RBI groundout.

Montgomery has allowed three runs or less in each of his last eight starts. The left-hander pitched five innings, giving up one run on three hits and a walk. He struck out five.

MEMORABLE HIT

Miami OF Bryan De La Cruz, acquired from the Houston Astros for closer Yimi Garcia at the trade deadline, singled to center in the fifth inning for his first MLB hit.

A 24-year-old from the Dominican Republic, De La Cruz had a .324 batting average with 88 hits for Triple-A Sugar Land prior to the trade.

BLOOPER REEL

After a great first two days in pinstripes, Rizzo was charged with his first error when Chisholm Jr.‘s harmless pop-up in the third inning landed between Rizzo and shifted shortstop Gleyber Torres. Rizzo appeared to back away from the apparent easy catch after Torres made a sudden move toward the play.

TOP PICK SIGNS

Kahlil Watson, the Marlins’ first pick in the 2021 MLB Draft, officially signed his contract.

A high school shortstop from Wake Forest, N.C. the 18-year-old Watson will report to Miami’s Single-A affiliate in Jupiter, Florida, with Miami’s other 20 signees to begin initial workouts.

ROSTER MOVES

Marlins: INF Lewin Diaz was optioned to Triple-A Jacksonville while LHP Sean Guenther selected from Triple-A Jacksonville.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Yankees: OF Clint Frazier (neurological disorder) will resume basic baseball activities today or Monday at Single-A Tampa and, if all goes well, will begin a rehab assignment shortly thereafter, manager Aaron Boone said Sunday morning ... INF DJ LeMahieu (bruised right triceps) returned to action as a pinch hitter ... LF/3B Miguel Andujar (wrist) has started to hit off a tee again but is still likely far from a return.

Marlins: RHP Cody Poteet (knee) will have a rehab assignment Tuesday at Double-A Pensacola.

UP NEXT

LHP Andrew Heaney (6-7, 5.27), acquired from the Angels at the trade deadline, makes his first start for the Yankees as they open a seven-game homestand against the Baltimore Orioles.

The Marlins, who open a three-game series against the Mets, are undecided on Monday’s starter.