Sandoval expected to start for the Angels against Dodgers

Los Angeles Angels (55-54, fourth in the AL West) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (65-44, second in the NL West)

Los Angeles; Friday, 10:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Angels: Patrick Sandoval (3-5, 3.49 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 87 strikeouts) Dodgers: David Price (4-1, 3.55 ERA, 1.42 WHIP, 42 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -203, Angels +171; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles and Los Angeles will square off on Friday.

The Dodgers are 34-19 on their home turf. Los Angeles has slugged .423 this season. Garrett Cleavinger leads the team with a mark of 1.000.

The Angels have gone 25-28 away from home. Los Angeles has a collective .253 this season, led by David Fletcher with an average of .302.

The Angels won the last meeting 2-1. Aaron Slegers secured his second victory and Jared Walsh went 1-for-3 with a double and two RBIs for Los Angeles. Trevor Bauer registered his second loss for Los Angeles.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mookie Betts leads the Dodgers with 45 extra base hits and is batting .271.

Shohei Ohtani leads the Angels with 64 extra base hits and is slugging .647.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dodgers: 6-4, .258 batting average, 2.34 ERA, outscored opponents by 20 runs

Angels: 5-5, .216 batting average, 3.54 ERA, outscored by seven runs

INJURIES: Dodgers: Edwin Uceta: (back), Jimmie Sherfy: (elbow), Jimmy Nelson: (elbow), Dustin May: (elbow), Corey Knebel: (lat), Clayton Kershaw: (elbow), Tommy Kahnle: (elbow), Tony Gonsolin: (shoulder), Caleb Ferguson: (elbow), Danny Duffy: (forearm), Scott Alexander: (shoulder), Trea Turner: (covid-19), Edwin Rios: (shoulder), Gavin Lux: (hamstring).

Angels: Alex Cobb: (wrist), Luke Bard: (hip), Mike Trout: (calf), Dexter Fowler: (knee), Jared Walsh: (side), Anthony Rendon: (hip), Franklin Barreto: (right elbow).