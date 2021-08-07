Watkins scheduled to start as Baltimore hosts Tampa Bay

Tampa Bay Rays (66-44, first in the AL East) vs. Baltimore Orioles (38-70, fifth in the AL East)

Baltimore; Saturday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rays: Shane McClanahan (5-4, 3.62 ERA, 1.29 WHIP, 91 strikeouts) Orioles: Spenser Watkins (2-2, 3.81 ERA, 1.31 WHIP, 18 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Orioles +175, Rays -207; over/under is 10 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Tampa Bay Rays travel to take on the Baltimore Orioles on Saturday.

The Orioles are 17-32 in home games in 2020. Baltimore is averaging 4.0 RBIs per game this season. Ryan Mountcastle leads the team with 63 total runs batted in.

The Rays are 31-22 on the road. Tampa Bay hitters have posted a team on-base percentage of .313 this season, led by Yandy Diaz with a mark of .361.

The Rays won the last meeting 10-6. Drew Rasmussen recorded his first victory and Nelson Cruz went 2-for-6 with a double, a home run and five RBIs for Tampa Bay. Paul Fry registered his fourth loss for Baltimore.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cedric Mullins leads the Orioles with 50 extra base hits and is slugging .542.

Austin Meadows leads the Rays with 76 RBIs and is batting .242.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

LAST 10 GAMES: Orioles: 4-6, .245 batting average, 6.70 ERA, outscored by 24 runs

Rays: 6-4, .246 batting average, 3.46 ERA, outscored opponents by 17 runs

INJURIES: Orioles: Bruce Zimmermann: (arm), Tyler Wells: (wrist), Tanner Scott: (knee), Travis Lakins Sr.: (elbow), Hunter Harvey: (lat), Ryan Hartman: (covid-19), Chris Davis: (back).

Rays: Ryan Thompson: (shoulder), Jeffrey Springs: (knee), Chaz Roe: (shoulder), Cody Reed: (thumb), Colin Poche: (elbow), Collin McHugh: (arm), Tyler Glasnow: (elbow), J.P. Feyereisen: (shoulder), Pete Fairbanks: (shoulder), Oliver Drake: (forearm), Yonny Chirinos: (elbow), Jalen Beeks: (elbow), Chris Archer: (forearm), Nick Anderson: (elbow), Randy Arozarena: (health protocols).