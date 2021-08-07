Coach Bosz begins Lyon career drawing Brest 1-1 at home

Coach Peter Bosz began his Lyon career with a tame 1-1 home draw against Brest in the French league on Saturday.

The Dutchman was fired by Bundesliga side Bayer Leverkusen last March.

Bosz replaced Rudi Garcia, who led Lyon to fourth last season and missed out on Champions League qualification.

Forward Islam Slimani earned him his first point in French soccer when he canceled out Brest's first-half opener from striker Striker Irvin Cardona.

Later Saturday, Paris Saint-Germain began its bid to wrestle back the French title it lost to Lille with an away game at promoted Troyes.

Much of the attention will be off the field.

PSG has been increasingly linked with a move to sign six-time Golden Ball winner Lionel Messi, after his new deal with Barcelona collapsed this week.

Brest fought hard to stay up last season and finished 17th.

Cardona gave his side the lead shortly before halftime with a fine strike from 20 meters.

Slimani equalized in the 62nd when he swept the ball home after strike partner Karl Toko Ekambi headed the ball to him.

Lille is at Metz on Sunday.

Monaco drew with Nantes 1-1 in Friday’s season-opening game.