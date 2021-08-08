Sports

Lod scores, Minnesota United secures 2-0 victory over Dynamo

The Associated Press

ST. PAUL, Minn.

Brent Kallman scored to help Minnesota United shut out the Houston Dynamo 2-0 Saturday.

Robin Lod gave United (7-5-5) a 1-0 advantage in the 14th minute. Kallman put United ahead 2-0 in the 71st minute, assisted by Emanuel Reynoso.

United outshot the Dynamo (3-6-9) 8-3, with five shots on goal to two for the Dynamo.

Tyler Miller saved both of the shots he faced for United. Marko Maric saved three of the five shots he faced for the Dynamo.

Both teams next play Saturday. United hosts the LA Galaxy and the Dynamo host the Colorado Rapids.

  Comments  
$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER

Sports

Scots Forrest and Hill offer chance of home win at Hero Open

August 08, 2021 1:11 AM

Sports

Lowe hits grand slam, Cruz homers as Rays beat Orioles 12-3

August 08, 2021 1:12 AM

Sports

Orlando City ties FC Cincinnati 1-1 on Nani’s goal

August 08, 2021 1:12 AM
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service