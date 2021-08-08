Lopez expected to start for the Orioles against the Rays

Tampa Bay Rays (67-44, first in the AL East) vs. Baltimore Orioles (38-71, fifth in the AL East)

Baltimore; Sunday, 1:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rays: Michael Wacha (2-3, 5.26 ERA, 1.38 WHIP, 69 strikeouts) Orioles: Jorge Lopez (3-12, 5.91 ERA, 1.62 WHIP, 94 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Orioles +156, Rays -181; over/under is 10 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Baltimore and Tampa Bay will meet on Sunday.

The Orioles are 17-33 on their home turf. Baltimore has slugged .398 this season. Cedric Mullins leads the team with a .546 slugging percentage, including 51 extra-base hits and 19 home runs.

The Rays are 32-22 on the road. The Tampa Bay offense has compiled a .234 batting average as a team this season, Nelson Cruz leads the team with a mark of .284.

The Rays won the last meeting 12-3. Shane McClanahan earned his sixth victory and Brandon Lowe went 2-for-5 with a double, a home run and five RBIs for Tampa Bay. Spenser Watkins took his third loss for Baltimore.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mullins leads the Orioles with 19 home runs and has 39 RBIs.

Austin Meadows leads the Rays with 76 RBIs and is batting .239.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

LAST 10 GAMES: Orioles: 4-6, .243 batting average, 6.91 ERA, outscored by 29 runs

Rays: 7-3, .254 batting average, 3.36 ERA, outscored opponents by 27 runs

INJURIES: Orioles: Bruce Zimmermann: (arm), Tyler Wells: (wrist), Tanner Scott: (knee), Travis Lakins Sr.: (elbow), Hunter Harvey: (lat), Ryan Mountcastle: (concussion protocols), Chris Davis: (back).

Rays: Ryan Thompson: (shoulder), Jeffrey Springs: (knee), Chaz Roe: (shoulder), Cody Reed: (thumb), Colin Poche: (elbow), Tyler Glasnow: (elbow), J.P. Feyereisen: (shoulder), Pete Fairbanks: (shoulder), Oliver Drake: (forearm), Yonny Chirinos: (elbow), Jalen Beeks: (elbow), Chris Archer: (forearm), Nick Anderson: (elbow), Randy Arozarena: (health protocols).