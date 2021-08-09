Musgrove scheduled to start as San Diego hosts Miami

Miami Marlins (47-65, fifth in the NL East) vs. San Diego Padres (64-49, third in the NL West)

San Diego; Monday, 10:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Marlins: Zach Thompson (2-4, 2.74 ERA, 1.08 WHIP, 43 strikeouts) Padres: Joe Musgrove (7-7, 2.94 ERA, .96 WHIP, 139 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Padres -237, Marlins +196; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Jesus Aguilar and the Marlins will take on the Padres Monday.

The Padres are 38-23 in home games in 2020. San Diego has slugged .411 this season. Daniel Camarena leads the team with a mark of 2.000.

The Marlins are 20-38 on the road. Miami is hitting a collective .234 this season, led by Miguel Rojas with an average of .267.

The Marlins won the last meeting 9-3. Anthony Bender earned his second victory and Deven Marrero went 3-for-4 with a home run and an RBI for Miami. Yu Darvish registered his fifth loss for San Diego.

TOP PERFORMERS: Manny Machado ranks second on the Padres with 45 extra base hits and is batting .280.

Jesus Aguilar leads the Marlins with 98 hits and has 78 RBIs.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

LAST 10 GAMES: Padres: 5-5, .265 batting average, 3.70 ERA, outscored opponents by six runs

Marlins: 3-7, .232 batting average, 5.59 ERA, outscored by 22 runs

INJURIES: Padres: Trey Wingenter: (elbow), Taylor Williams: (knee), Chris Paddack: (oblique), Adrian Morejon: (left forearm), Dinelson Lamet: (forearm), Keone Kela: (right forearm), Javy Guerra: (right elbow), Mike Clevinger: (elbow), Jose Castillo: (undisclosed), Michel Baez: (right elbow), Dan Altavilla: (elbow), Jurickson Profar: (undisclosed), Jorge Ona: (right elbow), Fernando Tatis Jr.: (shoulder).

Marlins: Cody Poteet: (knee), Pablo Lopez: (rotator cuff), Elieser Hernandez: (quad), Daniel Castano: (shoulder), Jeff Brigham: (undisclosed), Jesus Sanchez: (covid-19 protocols), Garrett Cooper: (elbow), Jose Devers: (shoulder), Jazz Chisholm Jr.: (undisclosed), Jon Berti: (concussion), Jorge Alfaro: (chest).