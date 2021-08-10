Allard scheduled to start for Rangers at Mariners

Texas Rangers (39-73, fifth in the AL West) vs. Seattle Mariners (59-54, third in the AL West)

Seattle; Tuesday, 10:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rangers: Kolby Allard (2-10, 5.07 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 73 strikeouts) Mariners: Logan Gilbert (5-3, 4.14 ERA, 1.08 WHIP, 79 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mariners -211, Rangers +178; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Adolis Garcia and the Rangers will take on the Mariners Tuesday.

The Mariners are 33-23 in home games in 2020. Seattle hitters have posted a team on-base percentage of .296 this season, led by Ty France with a mark of .350.

The Rangers are 13-43 on the road. Texas hitters have posted a team on-base percentage of .289 this season, led by Nathaniel Lowe with a mark of .349.

The Rangers won the last meeting 4-3. Dennis Santana notched his first victory and Andy Ibanez went 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBIs for Texas. Erik Swanson registered his first loss for Seattle.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mitch Haniger leads the Mariners with 25 home runs and has 65 RBIs.

Adolis Garcia leads the Rangers with 41 extra base hits and is batting .251.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mariners: 4-6, .238 batting average, 2.98 ERA, outscored opponents by seven runs

Rangers: 3-7, .194 batting average, 4.90 ERA, outscored by 28 runs

INJURIES: Mariners: Justus Sheffield: (undisclosed), James Paxton: (left forearm), Ljay Newsome: (elbow), Andres Munoz: (elbow), Nick Margevicius: (shoulder), Ken Giles: (elbow), Justin Dunn: (shoulder), Shed Long Jr.: (shin), Kyle Lewis: (knee), Sam Haggerty: (shoulder), Evan White: (hip), J.P. Crawford: (illness).

Rangers: Hunter Wood: (elbow), Jose Leclerc: (elbow), John King: (shoulder), Jonathan Hernandez: (elbow), Dane Dunning: (ankle), Kyle Cody: (right shoulder), Matt Bush: (elbow), Kohei Arihara: (finger), Eli White: (elbow), Willie Calhoun: (forearm), Ronald Guzman: (knee).