Strus has 32 points, hits 3 in sudden death to lift Heat

Max Strus scored 32 points, hitting the winning 3-pointer in sudden-death double overtime to give the Miami Heat a 97-94 victory over the Memphis Grizzlies on Wednesday night in the NBA Summer League.

Summer league rules dictate the first basket wins in double overtime.

Strus grabbed the opening tip in double OT, took a few dribbles to set up the defender and then rose up in the air to bury the jumper from the top of the key. Strus walked away confidently after the shot hit the net and teammates ran on to the floor to celebrate with him.

The small forward was 7 of 17 from 3-point range and had nine rebounds.

Strus played in 39 games last season for the Heat, averaging 6.1 points.

“All season long we are developing and developing and working on everything,” Strus said about playing for the Heat. “They put you in the games and give you all of the confidence in the world to play well.”

Miami center Omer Yurtseven had a big game with 23 points and 11 rebounds and DeJon Jarreau added 14 points and 10 assists.

Grizzlies first-round draft pick Ziaire Williams had 19 points on 6-of-10 shooting, and point guard John Konchar added 12 points, 11 assists and six rebounds.

CAVALIERS 94, MAGIC 84

Evan Mobley, the No. 3 pick in the draft, had 14 points, seven rebounds and six assists to help Cleveland beat fifth overall draft pick Jalen Suggs and Orlando.

Mobley scored from every level, knocking down 3s, short-range jumpers and down in the low post. He also showed his ability as a passer, threading the needle on a slick pass to Isaac Okoro for a two-handed jam.

Okoro finished with 15 points and Trevon Bluiett had 14.

Suggs had a solid game for the Magic with 16 points, eight rebounds and five assists. Suggs started slowly, but seemed to catch fire late in the second quarter when he elevated above several players in the lane and threw down a one-handed dunk off an offensive rebound. On the following possession Suggs showed off his playmaking ability, driving the lane and kicking out to the corner to Bluiett for an open 3-pointer.

NETS 97, BUCKS 91

Brooklyn first-round draft pick Cameron Thomas scored 22 points and had four assists, and David Duke Jr. added 10 points and nine rebounds against Milweakee.

Quinndary Weatherspoon added 15 points for the Nets, but struggled with eight turnovers.

Day'Ron Sharpe, Brooklyn's other first-round draft selection, looked solid with 11 points on 5-of-7 shooting. He also had eight rebounds.

Jordan Nwora finished with a team-high 22 points for the Bucks, but was just 1 of 11 from beyond the 3-point arc. Milwaukee was 5 of 25 from long range and was outrebounded 44-33.

PELICANS 80, THUNDER 65

Naji Marshall had 18 points and 11 rebounds, Kira Lewis Jr. added 12 points and the New Orleans beat Oklahoma City going away. First-round pick Trey Murphy chipped in with 10 points, six rebounds and three steals.

Aaron Wiggins led Oklahoma City with 16 points. Josh Giddey, the No. 6 pick in the draft, did not play.