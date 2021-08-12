Sports

Houston plays Colorado after 3 straight home draws

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

Colorado Rapids (8-4-4) vs. Houston Dynamo (3-6-9)

Houston; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Houston +154, Colorado +168, Draw +236; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Houston faces Colorado after playing to a draw in three home games in a row.

The Dynamo went 4-10-9 overall and 3-3-4 at home in the 2020 season. Houston averaged 1.3 goals on 4.8 shots on goal per game a season ago.

The Rapids finished 8-6-4 overall a season ago while going 5-5-1 on the road. Colorado averaged 1.8 goals on five shots on goal per game last season.

The teams square off Saturday for the second time this season. Colorado won the last meeting 3-1.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Houston: Ethan Bartlow (injured), Nico Lemoine (injured), Tyler Pasher (injured), Darwin Ceren.

Colorado: Younes Namli.

