Bumgarner expected to start as Diamondbacks host the Padres

San Diego Padres (66-51, third in the NL West) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (36-80, fifth in the NL West)

Phoenix; Friday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Blake Snell (6-4, 4.86 ERA, 1.55 WHIP, 124 strikeouts) Diamondbacks: Madison Bumgarner (6-7, 4.42 ERA, 1.12 WHIP, 82 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Diamondbacks +150, Padres -175; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Arizona and San Diego will face off on Friday.

The Diamondbacks are 22-35 on their home turf. The Arizona pitching staff averages 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings, Merrill Kelly leads them with a mark of 7.5.

The Padres are 26-27 on the road. San Diego is slugging .411 as a unit. Manny Machado leads the team with a slugging percentage of .505.

The Diamondbacks won the last meeting 12-3. Caleb Smith earned his fourth victory and Pavin Smith went 3-for-5 with a double and four RBIs for Arizona. Yu Darvish took his seventh loss for San Diego.

TOP PERFORMERS: Josh Rojas leads the Diamondbacks with 10 home runs and is batting .271.

Adam Frazier leads the Padres with 138 hits and has 34 RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Diamondbacks: 3-7, .242 batting average, 5.08 ERA, outscored by eight runs

Padres: 6-4, .277 batting average, 4.35 ERA, outscored opponents by six runs

INJURIES: Diamondbacks: Taylor Widener: (health protocols), Luke Weaver: (shoulder), Noe Ramirez: (covid-19), Chris Devenski: (elbow), Stuart Fairchild: (covid-19), Kole Calhoun: (hamstring).

Padres: Trey Wingenter: (elbow), Taylor Williams: (knee), Drew Pomeranz: (forearm), Chris Paddack: (oblique), Adrian Morejon: (left forearm), Dinelson Lamet: (forearm), Keone Kela: (right forearm), Javy Guerra: (right elbow), Mike Clevinger: (elbow), Jose Castillo: (undisclosed), Michel Baez: (right elbow), Dan Altavilla: (elbow), Jurickson Profar: (undisclosed), Jorge Ona: (right elbow), Fernando Tatis Jr.: (shoulder).