Kane back in training at Tottenham, could play against City

FILE - In this Sunday, May 23, 2021 file photo, Tottenham's Harry Kane runs for the ball during the English Premier League soccer match between Leicester City and Tottenham Hotspur at the King Power Stadium, in Leicester, England. Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola is “very interested” in signing striker Harry Kane but he needs Tottenham to come to the negotiation table. The England captain wants out of Tottenham and has indicated City is his preferred destination. Speaking at a press conference Guardiola says “Of course we are very interested in him but he’s a Tottenham player and if they don’t want to negotiate, nothing more to say. (Mike Egerton/Pool via AP, File) AP

Harry Kane was back training with the Tottenham squad on Friday and could feature in its opening Premier League game against Manchester City, the team with which the England captain has been heavily linked during the off-season.

Kane failed to report for preseason fitness checks at Tottenham last week, angering fans amid his apparent interest in joining City, and has just observed a five-day quarantine at the London club’s training ground.

Tottenham manager Nuno Espirito Santo said he spoke to Kane at training and that “everything is OK.”

“He is preparing himself,” Nuno said. “We still have the session tomorrow to decide (if Kane will play against City). We have to think and we have tomorrow to make the decision.”

Asked whether Kane would be in the right frame of mind to play against City on Sunday, Nuno said: “I don’t have any concerns about trying to convince players to play for Tottenham.

“It’s such a huge club, it’s such a fantastic club. We should be proud of being here.”

City manager Pep Guardiola said last week that his club is “very interested” in signing Kane but Tottenham hasn't wanted to negotiate.

Guardiola didn't want to talk directly about Kane ahead of Sunday's game at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, only saying that City could go through a season without regularly playing a recognized center forward if necessary.

Brazil international Gabriel Jesus is the only senior striker in City's squad but isn't a regular starter.

“Sometimes we play with a different approach but the intention is the same — to try to control the game and try to score as much goals as possible, with or without a striker,” Guardiola said.